Area food pantries reap reward from closed casinos

“We’re willing to try to figure out how to get more food on their shelves right now. Now More Than Ever, that’s our hashtag," she said. “That’s going to be our campaign #NowMoreThanEver. Now more than ever our Coastal families need food, Now more than ever our Coastal families need good food, and the mission of Extra Table is to only provide healthy food, and this food will go a long way to keeping someone from being hungry.”