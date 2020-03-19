Another popular Coast eatery changes up operation in response to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Like many of the favorite eateries on the Gulf Coast, it’s a rare occasion to see an empty dining room. However, working through adversity is nothing new for the folks at Burger Burger.
“Well, I think, definitely it’s gonna affect us, but we’re so resilient. We’ve come through a lot with the roads for two years. I didn’t know whether we’d get our customers back or not. I was really worried about that," said Martha Ebberman, owner of Burger Burger.
So she and her team have accepted the new normal.
“We’re gonna close the dining room. We’re not gonna allow anybody in the restaurant. We will be taking to-go orders. Those to-go orders will be delivered outside as they drive up and one of our servers will be doing that for us," Ebberman said.
Even during this time of uncertainty, one thing is certain: Ebberman will continue her focus on the customers.
“We plan on doing the business. We don’t want to stop servicing our people because we are still here and we plan on staying open as long as we can get these to-go orders out.”
She also wants to be responsible.
“We have a lot of customers and some of them are elderly that come in here, and I don’t want to take that chance. I also don’t want to take that chance with my employees neither. I’m 81, and I don’t want to take that chance myself. But, I really believe that after this all over with and all said and done, we will come back. I know that because we have wonderful, wonderful customers," Ebberman said.
And just like the city, the state and the country, Ebberman said that Burger Burger will bounce back. If you would to order to-go food from Burger Burger, Ebberman suggests calling ahead to avoid long wait times.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.