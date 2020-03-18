Warm and muggy tonight. Isolated showers on Thursday.

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out this evening. We’ll stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog is possible in the morning.
We’re going to do it all over again on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a small chance for rain. Spring will officially begin at 10:49 PM.
We will be near 80 on Friday before a cold front reaches us. Some showers are possible, mainly that night. As the front pushes through, we’ll have some scattered showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. It doesn’t look like much cool air will move in behind the front. Highs on Sunday will only drop into the low to mid 70s. More showers may linger.
