Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots, ending dynasty in Foxborough

In a two-part thank you letter on social media, Brady said goodbye to the only team and fanbase he’s ever known. When the NFL’s open market officially opens Wednesday, Brady will become a unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. After thanking the entire Patriots organization, Brady addressed Patriots fans saying, “It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life. Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” and “it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career”.