Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots, ending dynasty in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLOX) - Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Tom Brady being the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.
If we’ve learned anything from the year 2020 thus far, it’s that nothing is guaranteed as Brady and the Pats’ 20-year marriage came to an end today.
In a two-part thank you letter on social media, Brady said goodbye to the only team and fanbase he’s ever known. When the NFL’s open market officially opens Wednesday, Brady will become a unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. After thanking the entire Patriots organization, Brady addressed Patriots fans saying, “It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life. Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” and “it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career”.
Multiple reports say his next landing spot will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will receive a contract that averages 30 million dollars per year. At the age of 42, Tom Brady leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001. In 2019, Brady tied with Jameis Winston in quarterback rating with 53.7, but if he does sign with the Bucs, that will change next season with a handful of reliable targets around him.
