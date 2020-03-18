Ship Island to suspend operations due to coronavirus concerns

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Those wishing to visit Ship Island are out of luck as the National Park Service (NPS) announced its suspension of operations Wednesday.
“Ship Island Excursions is monitoring the information coming out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19). Ship Island Excursions is taking recommended precautions to protect visitors and employees,” Ship Island Excursions said in a statement.
Along with that closure, NPS also said that the Davis Bayou Campground, Robert McGhee Road Picnic Area, and boat launch will also close. They noted that campers have until noon on Thursday, March 19th to exit the campground.
