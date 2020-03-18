Second patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A second case of coronavirus has been reported in Ocean Springs, according to Singing River Health Services.
SRHS released a statement overnight Tuesday saying the test was done at the Singing River Medical Clinic in Ocean Springs.
According to the hospital, the patient is not an inpatient at either SRHS location and is self-quarantined at home, where the person is doing “very well.” In keeping with health privacy laws, no other information about the patient has been released.
The positive test was returned by the lab but has not yet been formally verified by the CDC.
SRHS says they are taking extraordinary precautions to ensure their hospitals and clinics remain a safe environment to provide critical care for patients.
“We would like to let our guests know if they are scheduled for tests or procedures in any of our facilities, they can rest assured that we are following all protocols to ensure a safe environment. Please understand our stringent restricted visitor policy is for the protection of you and our staff,” said a statement from SRHS.
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated and treated according to CDC recommendations.
“Our outstanding medical professionals are following the evidence-based care protocols and continue to take appropriate steps to protect our patients, team members, and community,” continued the statement from SRHS.
Anyone who feels ill or is concerned they may have COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home and call tbe SRHS Hotline at 228-809-5044 to be screened over the phone by a licensed medical provider before visiting any of SRHS facilities.
As of Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 21 cases of COVID-19 have been found in the state. Those cases include an additional case of the virus in Ocean Springs, as well as one case in Harrison County, one in Hancock County, and two in Pearl River County.
