Ingalls completes final sea trials for the DDG 119

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The final round of sea trials for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) was completed by the Ingalls Shipbuilding division, showing that Ingalls is remaining active during the coronavirus crisis.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is aware of COVID-19 concerns, and they are still ensuring their staff’s safety. According to HII, the health and safety of our employees is their primary focus at the moment.
HII said in a statement, “At HII we are taking actions that are designed with the health and safety of our employees at the forefront of our decision making, and this extends across the enterprise. We are having multiple meetings 24/7 with leadership and diligently monitoring the ever-changing situation, as well as following CDC’s guidelines. This is rapidly evolving and some measures are division-specific while others are universal.”
Despite much of the worry the virus is causing, Ingalls is proud to celebrate the DDG 119′s successful sea trial.
“From the start of fabrication to final sea trials, our shipbuilders have continuously demonstrated remarkable proficiency and craftsmanship in building Delbert D. Black and in preparing the ship for service in the world’s greatest Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said.
Ingalls said DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a gunner’s mate and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
