Restaurants try to adapt to changing environment

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulfport’s mayor strongly recommends people visit the city’s restaurants, buy meals and take them home.
He won’t mandate that restaurants close their dining rooms. Instead, he’ll push them to become take-out and delivery service facilities.
Executive chef at Chimneys Chris Garrett said the kitchen he runs in Gulfport is rolling with the punches.
“Everything is kind of fluid. So if something changes, we’ll relay it on our social media and do what we can,” Garrett said.
And the punches keep rolling.
The City of Gulfport issued a recommendation for restaurants to close their dining rooms and shift to take-out. That was an anticipated move for many.
Garret said that Chimneys is working on a delivery plan, while all of the employees are wearing gloves. The flatware, glasses and cups are also all disposable.
Another person in the restaurant business is Theresa Mohler. She’s co-owner of the Tatonut Donut Shop in Ocean Springs. She said that people can call in their orders, pay for them over the phone, and then a Tatonut worker can bring out the order to the customer.
For now, diners can at least eat on the patio— for restaurants lucky enough to have them. But the 10-person rule and social distancing can make it a challenge.
“We did remove some of the tables,” Mohler said. “And we anticipate, just based on what other cities and states have done, we will be mandated to go only to carry-out.”
Mohler noted that they removed some of the tables to try and separate the customers as much as they can as she feels keeping all her customers healthy is her responsibility.
The City of Gulfport’s recommendations reminds residents that restaurants need customers now more than ever to help them get through these times.
“Adhere to those recommendations and guidelines, and just keep going,” Garrett said, “And get through the day, and start again tomorrow and see what happens tomorrow.”
Garret said that they are trying to stay open for employees to receive a paycheck and to help their food be accessible to the community.
