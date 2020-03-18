Recreational and entertainment facilities in Harrison County are now closed

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Baseball and football fields, community and recreational centers, and the fairgrounds in Harrison County will now sit closed for the foreseeable future.
The board’s vote today comes only 24 hours after the White House recommends that social gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided.
The empty bleachers at the football fields in North Woolmarket are set to remain that way indefinitely or until the coronavirus finally runs its course. But it’s not just these stands that will go unused.
“We have bookings already in existence, and we’re really worried about those people, what their plans are and their events. So in order to make sure that our public is safe, we have suspended all of our rentals for the ball fields, the concession stands, the community centers and we will no longer have the Easter Egg Hunt," said Board of Supervisors President, Connie Rockco.
Knowing that there would be issues, the board also took into consideration events that have already been scheduled.
“The people that have bookings such as a wedding— which is so sad when someone has planned for so long— at the same time, we must honor the President’s wishes and also the state and the health department... all of those people who know exactly what’s going on and how this virus works. We will strongly encourage those people not to have any events until further notice," Rockco said.
While the Board of Supervisors can’t enforce mandatory cancellations at this time, Rockco has a word of caution for those that continue on with their planned events.
“If you decide to have your event, you are liable for that. The county will have a waiver and you will be responsible for any group over ten people," Rockco told WLOX.
She also said that until a time when the county is forced to cancel any and all events, they will continue to honor only those events (specifically weddings) that have already been scheduled.
