Ocean Springs businesses downtown finding creative ways to still serve customers

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick’s Day typically sees hundreds, if not thousands, of people celebrating in downtown Ocean Springs. But the City of Discovery was empty Tuesday night as more cases of coronavirus continue to spread.
“Definitely have seen a dip," said Taylor Pontius, who manages two popular downtown bars. "St. Patrick’s Day for us, I think for all of downtown Ocean Springs, is usually a pretty large event.”
Pontius is the general manager of The Field and Boots and Spurs. While both establishments are still welcoming customers, it wasn’t the payday that was once promised.
“It does suck. Obviously it does affect business but at the end of the day it is what it is," said Pontius. "We’re just trying to survive, trying to get through it, trying to make it to the end.”
As people continue to follow CDC guidelines to social distance themselves, retail stores are also facing new challenges. For some downtown boutiques, that means finding new ways to serve their customers.
“I guess she saw a shirt from inside that she wanted, it was green for St. Patrick’s Day. So she had one of our employees Brady come to the door at arms length and grab her credit card,” said Brandin Brosh, who owns Charisma: A Girl’s Best Outfit. “She pointed to the shirt and size, had us check her out and bring the stuff out to her.”
Brosh said she has seen a change in the atmosphere of people downtown. With less people willing to come inside, small businesses are getting creative.
“This was kind of a heartbreak to see this happening but at the same time I am inspired to try other measures and it’s working,” said Yvette Cannata.
Cannata recently bought J Laurie Shoe Boutique and was looking forward to a big St. Patrick’s Day crowd. Instead, she is now using social media to communicate more with her customers and is even beginning to deliver items bought through her store.
Further downtown, Katie Hinkel and the ladies at Lee Tracy are doing something similar to keep clothes flying off the racks.
“Well we are amping up our social media. We started a Tik Tok today, which is way out of my comfort zone, but we are having so much fun in here doing it” said Hinkel.
The store is celebrating ten years in downtown Ocean Springs and is even offering private shopping appointments to encourage people to come visit the store.
Many businesses are also keeping in touch with local leaders to find out how they can best protect their customers.
