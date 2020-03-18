Nonprofits struggle after canceling fundraising events because of coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One after the other, events on the Gulf Coast are being canceled to encourage social distancing in the fight against COVID-19. Some of those events are major fundraisers that nonprofits rely on.
Back Bay Mission in Biloxi recently canceled their biggest annual fundraiser, Musicians with a Mission, to follow recommendations to limit large gatherings. The fundraiser is what helps Back Bay stay afloat each year. The funds will be even more important this year if Back Bay is forced to close during the pandemic.
“When we come back in and we start opening again, that is when we’re really going to feel the effects of people’s needs, and that is when we’re really going to feel the effect that we had to cancel our fundraiser. We don’t have the donations coming in as we do, and we won’t be able to help those people in their time of need," said community relations associate Laura Payne.
As the coronavirus pandemic grows, closing Back Bay’s doors is becoming inevitable. Payne said they’re staying open as long as they can.
“We are restricting who can come into our lobbies at one time, we’re following all of the CDC recommendations, and eventually, unfortunately, it looks like we might have to close one time too," she said.
Back Bay is hoping the community will show their support and donate either online or by mail. They plan to send mailouts and add posts to social media, asking community members to donate.
Payne said this will be a tough time for all nonprofits.
“Just dig in your pocket and see what you have, and give it to an organization that touches your heart and you know is going to make a difference where you live," she said.
Back Bay is only accepting monetary donations at this time.
