More Coast stores close to prevent coronavirus from spreading

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shoppers were surprised to learn that some department stores have closed due to the coronavirus.
In Gulfport at the Crossroads shopping center, Belk and Party City are closed. An Old Navy employee in Gulfport said they will also close Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
Some shoppers were not happy with the stores’ closing.
“And all of a sudden they’re closed. She said they were ‘going to be open at noon,’ and now they’re closed. What do I do with this shirt now; what do I do with this $36 shirt now?" said Candice Engolia after trying to enter Belk.
Some shoppers said they didn’t expect massive amounts of store closures to be the result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s just a matter of inconvenience. We don’t know how long it’s gonna be. A lot of paranoia and fear have been spreading around, so hopefully, this will be over real soon,” said Gayle Tart Baker, a Gulfport attorney.
Many stores have posted signs on the front doors to alert shoppers they will be closed for the next two weeks or until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.