Memorial Hospital to cease optional surgeries

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As of Wednesday, March 18th, Memorial Hosptial will no longer perform elective surgeries. This was a recommendation made by the U.S. Surgeon General due to how quickly the coronavirus is spreading.
Visitors will also not be allowed at either the Gulfport or Stone County campus. However, some exceptions may be made for circumstances such as pediatric care, labor and delivery, end-of-life or essential caregivers.
As for Memorial Physician Clinic visits, all patients scheduled for appointments or outpatient tests at medical clinics and satellite facilities are being asked a series of safety questions before they are allowed to proceed. Any individuals accompanying the patient exhibiting signs of illness may be asked to wait in an area away from exam areas and waiting rooms or outside.
Memorial Health also noted:
- Selected outpatient diagnostics and all outpatient lab work at the main campus of the hospital will be diverted to other Memorial locations.
- All outpatient lab work will have to be done at one of the 3 diagnostic centers (Diamondhead, Acadian, Cedar Lake) or the patient provider’s office.
- Most outpatient diagnostics from the main campus will be diverted to one of the three diagnostic centers.
- If you are currently scheduled for an OP diagnostic test, Memorial may be calling patients to reschedule their appointments.
- Outpatient infusions will continue as scheduled at this time.
For clinic patients experiencing minor flu-like symptoms without respiratory distress or shortness of breath, they strongly encourage patients to call the provider’s office before visiting the clinic so staff can prepare or provide guidance and next steps which may include self-monitoring at home.
Memorial Health’s Coronavirus Hotline is (228) 867-5000 and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.
