MEMA asks small businesses to fill out coronavirus impact report

MEMA asks small businesses to fill out coronavirus impact report
During this hard-hitting time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is urging small business owners to fill out and submit a coronavirus impact report. (Source: WMC)
By WLOX Staff | March 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses are feeling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic more than ever. People are leaving their houses less, while social distancing is being practiced more.

During this hard-hitting time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is urging small business owners to fill out and submit a coronavirus impact report.

“We are collecting this information so that Mississippi may request an Economic Injury Declaration from the Small Business Administration to aid in the economic loss suffered as a result of the COVID-19 event,” MEMA said in a statement.

  • For instructions on how to complete an “Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet for Business”, click here.
  • To fill out the worksheet, click here.

Once the paperwork is completed, you can send it directly to the MEMA State Coordinating Officer at tdemuth@mema.ms.gov. Questions can be sent to that email as well.

The deadline to submit the report is Wednesday, April 1st.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.