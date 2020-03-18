MEMA asks small businesses to fill out coronavirus impact report

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses are feeling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic more than ever. People are leaving their houses less, while social distancing is being practiced more.
During this hard-hitting time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is urging small business owners to fill out and submit a coronavirus impact report.
“We are collecting this information so that Mississippi may request an Economic Injury Declaration from the Small Business Administration to aid in the economic loss suffered as a result of the COVID-19 event,” MEMA said in a statement.
Once the paperwork is completed, you can send it directly to the MEMA State Coordinating Officer at tdemuth@mema.ms.gov. Questions can be sent to that email as well.
The deadline to submit the report is Wednesday, April 1st.
