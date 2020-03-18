Gulfport officials thinking creatively to help city through crisis

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - City services are alive and well in Gulfport.
Mayor Billy Hewes says stability and not just the image of it— is what the city needs to maintain.
“The entire world is on edge. And, the more stability we can provide, we’re going to try and do that,” he said. “Now, it may come to a point, if it's prolonged, that we have to make certain decisions that are difficult. But right now, we think it’s important to try to allow as much normalcy, whatever that is today, as possible.”
Hewes was the first mayor on the Coast to declare a state of emergency for his city in the face of COVID-19, and he hopes the early start will pay off in the long run.
He said safety measures are already in place— should people need to deal with city services face-to-face —and a big effort is being made to digitalize those services so customers can pay online or by telephone.
Hewes added new city initiatives like Good To Go, which encourages restaurants and customers to take out rather than order in, is something necessary to keep small businesses operating during the crisis.
“Let’s shop local, every chance we get,” Hewes said, “whether it’s delivery or online. But let’s try to put as much money and keep it going in our economy. Everybody is taking a hit ... And I think it’s important now more than ever that we spend locally when we can.”
Not every change he’s proposing is institutional. Some of that change is in the heart.
Like the one Hewes’ assistant, Rebecca Kajdan suggested at a team meeting.
“There’s so much need out there,” she said. “The supplies are a little low, as we all know. And I just said, ‘Maybe we just ought to Feed it Forward.’ ... And if you cook a meal tonight for your family, maybe take an extra plate to your neighbor, even a stranger.”
She said it took her back to the days after Katrina.
“We were so graciously blessed after Katrina by the people who came to help us, but more importantly, it was the spirit that existed amongst all of us.”
Because changes are so fluid, Hewes encourages people to pay close attention to updates on the city’s website: http://www.gulfport-ms.gov/
