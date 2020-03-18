Gulfport High School distributes in-home learning materials as schools remain closed

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport High School is getting its students ready for in-home education.
It is one of several schools rolling out plans to continue teaching as people practice social distancing. Students across South Mississippi will be out of school for at least two weeks. Educators at Gulfport High are doing what they can to make sure the students don’t get left behind.
On Tuesday afternoon, teachers and staff handed out learning materials to students to use while they’re home as schools remain closed due to coronavirus concerns.
“I think it’s important to keep some normalcy as we go through these times, and we get the students their work while they’re out,” said Principal Michael Lindsay.
Students can access their coursework online through Google Classroom a free virtual learning platform. Those without steady internet access were able to check out a laptop or pick up a hardcopy of the lessons. In the main lobby of the school, teachers set up tables with folders for every class offered, filled with packets and worksheets.
Principal Michael Lindsay said the teachers spent the entire day putting together and printing the materials. He thanked his team for helping out in every stage, from lesson planning to distribution.
Lindsay said, "They worked hard and got some relevant lessons, some good lessons ready for the students, just like they would be here. Gulfport High School... we do what it takes to make sure our kids are taken care of.”
If schools are still not open after two weeks, Lindsay said the staff at Gulfport High is ready to repeat the distribution process.
