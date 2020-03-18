Escapee from Wilkinson Co. prison captured in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the inmates who was discovered missing on Tuesday afternoon was captured in Biloxi, according to a Facebook post made by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
23-year-old Bobby Charles Morgan is now in custody. He is serving 11 years for four counts of burglary in Harrison County. He was first sentenced in October 2017.
Caleb Andrew Johnston, 20, is still on the run after he and Morgan were reported missing from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville.
Johnston was described as having green eyes and brown hair and weighing 155 pounds. His height is around 5 feet 8 inches.
Johnston is serving 16 years for six sentences— two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary, all in Franklin County. He was first sentenced in August 2016.
Anyone with information about these men should contact the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
