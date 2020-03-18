Earnhardt, Busch sign on for NASCAR esports series

March 17, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 9:53 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and other NASCAR drivers have signed on to race in an exhibition esports series while their cars are kept off the tracks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR and iRacing announced the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, trying to give fans alternative viewing with the NASCAR season on hold until at least May 3.

The multi-week series will start Sunday with a virtual competition at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will also be among those competing.

