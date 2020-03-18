Drew Brees, Saints agree to two-year, $50 million deal

The deal is the same one, in terms of value, that Brees signed back in 2018 at 25 million per season, but with the inflation of quarterback salaries since then, it’s a discount for the Saints to continue to build for another Super Bowl run. The 41-year-old signal-caller and soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer has established himself as one of the greatest of all-time as the leagues’ passing leader in yards, touchdowns, completion and a number of other records.