COVID-19 causing Coast golf industry to make adjustments

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -The COVID-19 virus is impacting South Mississippi’s golf industry. Golf courses are taking measures to limit exposure to the virus and dealing with a fall-off in business because of limited travel.
Windance Country Club and other courses on the Coast are dealing with a new reality. Social distancing and avoiding touching things others have put their hands on means new rules are in place.
All courses on the coast and around the country are discussing guidelines.
“We’ve had several group messages between golf courses on the coast, just sharing as much information as possible about what’s being done— also, a lot of conversations with clubs in Louisiana and other parts of Mississippi. We’re sharing best practices at each facility,” said Rory Nelson, Golf Professional at Windance.
Simple things could go along towards mitigating social contact. At Windance, only four people at a time are allowed in the pro shop. If enough golf carts are available, single riders will be allowed.
On the course, Windance has introduced several regulations.
“We’re disinfecting the steering wheels and handlebars on the carts. On the golf course, we’ve removed water coolers, we’re telling players not to rake bunkers. We’re encouraging them not to touch flag sticks. As much as we can communicate to golfers, the better off we’ll be,” Nelson said.
Players seem to understand that these basic precautions are in their best interest.
“Golf courses are part of the world. If every piece of the world does something I believe we can stop this in the next few weeks,” said golfer Billy DeVille.
Meanwhile, with travel limited and casinos closed, golf courses are also seeing an impact on their bottom lines.
“This time of year— March, April and May during snowbird season— we have a lot of players coming down. The last few days we’ve had several cancellations. We’ve had tournaments canceled, high school tournaments canceled because they’re no longer in school,” said Nelson.
As of now, two golf courses have closed. The Bridges at Hollywood Casino and Beau Rivage’s Fallen Oak have announced they will close until further notice.
