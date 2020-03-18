As coronavirus continues to negatively impact businesses, one coast restaurant turns other cheek

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Renee’s Fine Desserts and Coffee Bar on Courthouse Road in Gulfport hasn’t had a customer walk through their doors in two days. With financial troubles looming, they’ve changed their operation to offer their customers curbside and to-go orders only.
“We have always tried to serve our customers to the utmost, as far as experience and safety of our customers goes,” said Chef and Owner, Sharon Peterson. “Nothing has changed there. We’ll still continue to operate as always. Other than only serving curbside and to-go, we are not serving inside the dining room area due to the CDC regulations and guidelines,” Peterson said.
With a compliment of usual guests and a steady stream of regulars for most of the week, Peterson and her staff have struggled in the new state of COVID-19 normal that exists nationwide.
She said that business has been slow, and they’ve noticed a detour in customers.
“As the chef and owner of Renee’s, I always want to give our customers the utmost experience, the best service, and the best food there is,” Peterson told WLOX. “To serve my food curbside, in a plastic or paper container, is something that’s just not in me to do. Because we’re in this situation, and I have to follow the guidelines, that is something that we are doing at this time."
With a 180 degree change in the way Peterson serves, and a financial downturn that she said makes it difficult to keep the lights on, Peterson, her staff, and her business serve another purpose.
“We actually serve Jesus Christ here," said Peterson. “So, when our customers come in, not only are they greeted with a smile, they are greeted with scripture. We are spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through our business here. So, being that we’ve kind of shut down the experience of Renee’s, as far as the foodservice goes, we are opening lines for prayer services.”
Peterson feels that not only is her business an uncommon one, but so is her message in today’s world.
“We are full of hope here. This is a time not for separation, but a time of renewal where we all come together as one in the body of Christ to help each other and grow stronger,” Peterson said.
Her day begins the same today as it did before this crisis hit American shores.
“Every morning I walk through these doors and ask God to send me someone. How can I serve Him? We’re doing it through scripture."
She said that they would be glad to deliver scripture to the customer’s car or have them come in and pick up a psalm, homemade crosses out of palms. Either way, Peterson said they are there to serve Jesus Christ and to bring hope to the community and the world.
Additionally, she is displaying a work of art in her shop. For those that want to stay in their car, her staff will bring this out to the car. Peterson feels that it’s meaning is important during this time. The work of art is entitled “Release" and Peterson said that the painting represents “a person that is repenting intimately with Jesus. The spirit is coming in, renewing the soul and creating a new creature."
If you would like to visit the restaurant for words of comfort, scripture, prayer, or just for a cup of coffee and a snack, the restaurant is located north of the railroad tracks in Gulfport at 302 Courthouse Road, Suite B. Their phone number is (228) 861-8191.
