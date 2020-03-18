As coronavirus continues to negatively impact businesses, one coast restaurant turns other cheek

For prayers, call Renée’s prayer line at 228-861-8191 #InThisTogether #Repost @theaftersofficial ・・・ Many people in our country are freaking out right now... we are scrambling to fill our cupboards with hand sanitizer, canned foods and if we’re lucky toilet paper. While, we want to be smart (wash your hands)... responding out of fear doesn’t lead to great places. Fear can take over our thoughts. Fear is contagious and spreads like a wildfire, and often becomes worse than the very thing we were afraid of. What does God tell us to do about fear? He tells us to not do it. God says “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” He is faithful, He is good, and His promise endures forever. We wrote this song to combat our fears and trust God in all things! Our prayer is that God will cover our world with His peace that passes all understanding... that our fear would turn into faith... that our anxieties would turn into trust... and that our worries would be replaced by reminders of Gods promise... that He is good and He is faithful always! I will trust You Lord! I will fear no more! #iwillfearnomore #coronavirus #fnm #fearnomore #christianmusic #hope