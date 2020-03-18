AG: PSC decision to suspend utility disconnections includes municipalities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission recently decided to temporarily suspend disconnections of all water, sewer, electricity and gas services for 60 days.
With new guidance from Attorney General Lynn Fitch, this temporary suspension includes municipal services that are not normally regulated by the PSC.
This is a temporary suspension of disconnection to further our efforts to protect public health and welfare during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Utility customers should continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided during the 60 days.
“The PSC will continue putting the welfare of Mississippi residents a top priority during this time,” said Commissioner Dane Maxwell for the Southern District. “We will continue to work closely with all of our agencies and regulated companies to prevent any additional hardships to customers.”
The PSC will continue to monitor the situation and will enforce protocols that ensure all Mississippians have access to essential utility services during the spread of COVID-19.
