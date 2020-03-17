Warm and humid St. Patrick’s Day

It’s another warm and humid day. A few showers are possible today, mainly north of I-10. We will easily warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Fog is possible by Wednesday morning, and we’ll stay mild with lows in the mid 60s.
A few more showers are possible on Wednesday, but any rain will be light. Highs will be back into the upper 70s. The same weather is expected on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
As a cold front approaches us on Friday and Saturday, we’ll have a slightly higher chance for showers. We’re still warming up into the upper 70s on Friday. If the front passes on Saturday, we may be just a little cooler. Showers and cooler air are possible right now on Sunday. We may drop into the upper 60s
