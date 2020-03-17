State lawmakers want legislative session suspended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Democratic lawmakers are asking state leaders to suspend this session of the legislature.
Members of the Legislative Black Caucus say the session should be suspended due to the danger posed to public health and that of lawmakers because of the Coronavirus.
The group is also asking that money is appropriated to assist Mississippians who may be laid off or suspended from jobs without pay because of the pandemic.
They say the appropriation should include those who get sick and don’t have paid sick leave.
Members of the Legislative Black Caucus made the request in a letter sent Monday to Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn.
In the letter the lawmakers say Georgia’s legislature shut down last Thursday because of the threat. The Louisiana legislature closed Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.