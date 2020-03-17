Salvation Army continues to help homeless amid virus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army is continuing to help the homeless and people in need as coronavirus concerns grow.
One of the ways the Salvation Army is helping is through its Share and Care food drive. The nonprofit is collecting nonperishable food items at the Kroc Center, which will be then be used to provide meals for those in need.
“The same (as in Gulfport), in Pascagoula people can come get their normal food packages and the lunches for the day will be served outside, just no indoor services,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell, who serves as commander of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sal
Additionally, all of their social services, such as their shower and laundry programs, will continue at the Gulfport location.
However, in keeping with the social distancing recommendation, the facility is making adjustments so that only one person at a time can take advantage of those services.
The Salvation Army will also now take appointments over the phone for other social services they offer, like utility bill assistance.
The Kroc Center is closed from the public as well as other facilities. Caldwell said while centers are closed, they will deep clean and plan for the future.
“We’re just thankful that we live in a place where people are coming together," he said. “We feel that sense of community and we’re going to participate in that, helping to take care of each other and keep each other safe and calm and hopeful for the future.”
If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can do that on the Salvation Army’s website.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.