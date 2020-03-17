Rate to decrease for Mississippi Power customers

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- Mississippi Power customers in the state can expect to see a rate decrease in their next billing cycle, according to the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC).
The decision was made after a vote by MPSC on Tuesday passed, approving the decreased rate. This was an agreement between Mississippi Power and the Public Utilities Staff on Mississippi Power’s rate case filing.
“The approval means a $2.48 reduction for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy a month. The reduction will begin with April’s bills,” said Jeff Shepard, who works in Public Relations for Mississippi Power.
Shepard hopes this good news provides some relief to Mississippi Power customers as they weather through the impact of COVID-19.
He also said that residential customers have seen a total decrease of nearly $8 a month since December— that’s if you include the already approved surcharge roll-off and fuel reduction.
Chairman Dane Maxwell is also happy about this rate reduction as it is the second rate decrease since Maxwell has been in office.
“I’m excited to see another decrease for Mississippi Power customers particularly during these times of uncertainty,” Maxwell said. “We will continue to work with every company across the state to ensure affordable, reliable service for customers in Mississippi.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.