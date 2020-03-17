Phone service providing Miss. inmates with free calls during coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A phone service is providing Mississippi inmates with free calls to keep in contact with loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting Tuesday, March 17th, incarcerated persons using the GTL phone service will be able to make two free phone calls of up to five minutes each per week.
The free calls will be provided through April 13th. No credit will be given if the free calls are not used.
“We appreciate GTL’s contribution to make the two free phone calls available,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said.
“This is another way to help inmates stay connected with their loved ones and to be reassured of their welfare during this trying time,” Taylor continued.
The free calls are only available for service provided by GTL within the prison system.
A message will let the called party know that the call is being provided at no charge.
