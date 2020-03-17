'People don’t realize it could be you’: Hancock Co. woman concerned after coronavirus exposure

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Mississippi, with two confirmed cases in Pearl River County and one more in Hancock County as of Tuesday morning.
A friend of the woman diagnosed with the virus in Hancock County worries she may also have been exposed unknowingly at a church service.
Darnell Cuevas says she never thought she’d have a close encounter with coronavirus until one of her friends tested positive.
“March the seventh, she and I went to a Saturday morning prayer service at a Chapel,” said Cuevas.
Days later, the friend noted that she was not feeling well after having returned from a cruise the week before.
“On Thursday, I called to check on her and she told me she was in the emergency room in Louisiana," said Cuevas.
Her friend was later contacted by the state department of health and diagnosed with COVID-19. With more than a week since they last met, Darnell is afraid she may have exposed others.
“I’ve gone to Slidell, I’ve gone to Picayune, I’ve gone to Poplarville, I’ve gone to Gulfport, I’ve gone to Biloxi," she said. “And every place I was in, mass crowds of people. The last event that I attended on Sunday before finding out that my friend had the virus was a baby shower.”
Darnell says she has no symptoms, as is the case with many potential coronavirus carriers. She and her husband have decided to quarantine themselves at home for the next two weeks.
As more cases appear in Mississippi, Cuevas believes it’s better to be home than to be out possibly causing harm to others.
“People don’t realize it can be you. And those that are out and about and not following the instructions that are given are putting themselves and others at risk.”
New guidelines President Trump’s administration now recommend avoiding gathering in groups of more than ten people. If you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus and believe you need tested, health officials are recommending you contact your physician’s office for further instructions.
