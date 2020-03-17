Muggier St. Patrick’s Day.

Expect warmer than normal conditions for St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s and slightly more humidity. Morning fog will be possible. Today’s skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and there could be a few isolated showers. Very warm and muggy weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will arrive from the west Friday into Saturday, bringing the week’s best chance for rain. If the front stalls nearby, wet weather could continue into Sunday and next Monday.