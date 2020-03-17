MHSAA suspends athletic competition through March 29

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, the MHSAA announced that they have suspended all sports and fine-arts activities competition and practice through at least March 29th, effective immediately. The suspension applies to whether schools are currently open or closed during this time.
The last major high school sporting event that took place in South Mississippi was this past weekend with the conclusion of the Battle at the Beach baseball tournament. Coast teams will continue regular-season play and practice at the appropriate time given by the MHSAA.
