LIST: Meals for children being offered by school districts, volunteers

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With schools currently closed over coronavirus concerns, districts and volunteers are teaming up around South Mississippi to make sure no child goes hungry.
Here is a list of the organizations we know about that are offering food for children ages 18 and under.
Ocean Springs
- Non-perishable food donations are being accepted Downtown Ocean Springs Nutrition from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as to Mosaic Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Ocean Springs Education Foundation. Non-perishable food donations are being accepted at Downtown Ocean Springs Nutrition, Mosaic Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Ocean Springs Education Foundation.
- Volunteers are also distributing 300 meals every day this week at these locations: Emerald Pines Apartments, the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club and Morning Star Baptist Church.
- The nonprofit Extend a Hand, Help a Friend and Climb CDC will serve 350 meals a day to children and those without transportation. Meals will be passed out at the Climb CDC Resource Center, located at 5001 Old Pass Road, from noon to 1 p.m.
Pascagoula
- Backpack Buddies is partnering with the Pascagoula-Gautier School District to bring food to children while they are out of school. School nurses and teachers are working with volunteers to identify and distribute food to children who have been identified as being in need. If your child attends school in PGSD and is in need of meals, please contact the district office to request food.
