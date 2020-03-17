Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi orders casinos to close amid virus concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All of Mississippi's state-regulated casinos are being ordered to close to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Mississippi reported 12 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday. The 26 state-regulated casinos are being told to close by midnight Monday. They are located along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast. Schools and universities and some museums remained closed. Gov. Tate Reeves says is issuing an order making the National Guard available at virus testing centers. He's also ordering schools and state and local governments to give some employees
JUDGE SHOT-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi judge shot, critically wounded near courthouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police say a judge has been shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse in Mississippi. WTOK-TV reports that Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot Monday morning outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian. Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack says Smith was getting out of truck to go inside the courthouse when the gunfire happened. Jack says investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle which might have been involved. Police planned to review surveillance video of the area. Jack says the judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. Jack said police believe one shot was fired.
SHOPPING MALL CARJACKING
2 suspects are apprehended after carjacking at shopping mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the main entrance of a shopping mall outside Jackson. Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal tells WLBT-TV that two people are in custody. He says the crime happened around 7 a.m. Monday at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. No other details were immediately available.
BURNED CAR-BODY
Police identify man whose burned body was found in car
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found inside of a car in Jackson last month, but they no suspects. Jackson police on Monday identified the victim as 34-year-old Johnny Lee Harris. Media outlets report that Harris' body was discovered Feb. 23, when firefighters responded to a car fire in a wooded area of the city. An autopsy found that Harris had been shot and killed. Police said in a statement Monday that no suspects have been identified. Police detectives are working on the case with arson investigators.
TURKEY POACHING
Mississippi wildlife agency: Nearly 100 turkeys poached
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Mississippi say at least four people have been arrested following an 11-month investigation that determined nearly 100 turkeys had been poached. A news release from the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says the group is believed to have trespassed on 15 properties in Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson and Lincoln counties. About 280 wildlife violations have been issued to 14 individuals. One man has been charged with 142 violations. The investigation determined the illegal hunt was not constrained to Mississippi. The agency says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the illegal out-of-state hunts.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor declares emergency to fight coronavirus
Mississippi's governor is declaring a state of emergency to help fight coronavirus in the state. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the declaration on Saturday. He says he will work from home for two weeks after returning Friday from a family trip to Spain. Mississippi has six cases of coronavirus, including three people in the hospital. Reeves is asking schools to close for at least a week, and more than 40 school districts have announced closure plans. He urges state employees to work from home if possible. The governor also wants churches not to hold in-person services on Sunday.