Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana to close bars, limit eateries; virus deaths at 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says a third person has died in Louisiana because of the coronavirus. Edwards said Monday the latest victim was an 84-year-old man in New Orleans. The governor also is ordering bars, gyms and movie theaters to close and limiting restaurants to delivery and take-out. The new constraints last until April 13. Casinos also will have to shutter, and public gatherings of 50 people or more will be banned. State legislators are suspending their lawmaking session until March 31. Louisiana's has more than 130 positive tests for the coronavirus. For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. It can be more serious, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
CHEMICAL PLANT-EMISSIONS
Louisiana plant asks regulators to allow higher emissions
LaPLACE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana chemical plant that agreed to lower its emissions of a potentially harmful toxin now wants to raise them. The facility in St. John the Baptist Parish is owned by Denka Performance Elastomer. It produces the compound chloroprene, a substance labeled a likely carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency. The New Orleans Advocate reports that Denka sponsored a study showing the level of chloroprene emissions considered safe should be 130 times higher than what the EPA currently allows. The peer-reviewed study is being evaluated by the EPA in a process that could take up to nine months.
TUGBOAT CRASH-MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Tugboat crash sinks 2 barges of grain in Mississippi River
LULING, La. (AP) — A tugboat crash into a Louisiana bridge led to the sinking of two barges of grain in the Mississippi River. News outlets report the tugboat identified as Cooperative Spirit collided with the Luling Bridge early Sunday. Two of the 29 barges being pulled by the tugboat sank. No injuries have been reported. A portion of the river was closed after the crash. A vessel with the same name was involved in a fatal crash with another tugboat earlier this year. It's unclear whether that was the same tugboat that crashed Sunday.
DEPUTY SHOT
Sheriff: Deputy shot, wounded while arresting suspect
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a deputy was shot and wounded while apprehending a suspect accused of home invasion. Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto told news outlets two deputies went to a home around 2:30 a.m. Monday to arrest a suspect accused of committing a home invasion. Panepinto says a struggle ensued and one of the deputies was shot. Although the deputy was wounded, he and the other deputy managed to apprehend the suspect. The deputy was hospitalized and later released. Details regarding the suspect and the shooting weren't immediately released.
ABANDONED HOUSE-BODY
Man's body found in abandoned Shreveport house after fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Firefighters say they found a body of a man when responding to a fire in an abandoned Louisiana house. Shreveport fire officials say crews arrived at the scene on early Monday morning and saw that the windows and doors of the house were boarded up. After controlling the blaze, firefighters found the body of the man near the back of the house. Officials did not immediately release information about the man's identity.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Police: Woman killed after driver intentionally hits her
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman attempting to stop an altercation was killed when a driver intentionally hit her with a vehicle and fled the scene. New Orleans police say authorities were called to the French Quarter around 12:03 a.m. Monday. Police say the woman was a pedestrian who was attempting to break up a fight when another woman reversed her vehicle and intentionally backed into the pedestrian. The driver later fled. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the driver's car wasn't immediately released. Police say the vehicle has four doors with rear damages from the crash. Police are investigation the incident as a homicide.
MCNEESE-MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP
Scholarship to honor memory of McNeese arts dean
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A musical organization in Lake Charles has donated $15,000 to McNeese State University to establish a scholarship named for its founder. McNeese says in a news release that the donation was from the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus, founded by Francis Bulber in 1940. It will be used to establish the Francis G. and Patricia C. Bulber Music Scholarship. According to McNeese, Francis Bulber joined the McNeese faculty in 1940 and retired as Dean of the School of Fine Arts in 1974. He died in 1992. His wife, Patricia, is also a retired McNeese music faculty member.
MUSEUM-INMATE DONATION
Inmates donate $11K to Baton Rouge African American museum
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates donated more than $11,000 to a museum of African American history in Baton Rouge. WAFB reported Thursday that the inmates gave $11,350 to the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum. It was founded by Sadie Roberts-Joseph in 2001. The 75-year-old Roberts-Joseph was found dead in July 2019 in the trunk of a car, shocking the Baton Rouge community where she was well respected. Her daughter, Angela Roberts, called the money a “blessing" and said it means a lot to the family.