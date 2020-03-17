2 inmates reported missing in Wilkinson Co.

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two inmates are on the run after they were reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
23-year-old Bobby Charles Morgan and 20-year-old Caleb Andrew Johnston were last accounted for on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. and were discovered missing from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center.
They both have green eyes, brown hair and are in prison for property crimes, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
MDOC’s statement describes Morgan as 5′9, weighing 150 pounds and Johnston 5′8, weighing 155 pounds.
Morgan is serving 11 years for four counts of burglary in Harrison County. He was first sentenced in October 2017.
Johnston is serving 16 years for six sentences— two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary, all in Franklin County. He was first sentenced in August 2016.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated accordingly.
Anyone with information about these men should contact the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
