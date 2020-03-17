Gulfport Police Department addresses community challenges amongst coronavirus pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport announced that their city was in a state of emergency on Sunday, increasing concerns regarding the fast-spreading coronavirus disease.
The Gulfport Police Department is a line of work that does not have the privilege to work from home; the community, rather, still needs their assistance. So with the importance of their work comes extra safety precautions law enforcement is choosing to utilize.
Many of protective measures the Gulfport Police Department listed involve the public and their compliance with certain requests. These include:
- If you summon an officer and you believe that you have been exposed or you are experiencing symptoms of COVID 19 symptoms, they ask that you notify the Dispatcher so responding officers can prepare properly.
- When officers are summoned to residences or smaller structures, they ask that people involved in the matter exit the structure and meet with the officers. The officers are being instructed to practice safe distancing to reduce the opportunities of exposures.
- Requests for police services that come into their Dispatch Center will be evaluated. When practical, some of these calls will be addressed over the phone to include report taking.
To make sure Gulfport is well taken care of during the COVID-19 crisis, Chief Leonard Papania said that he will not retire just yet.
The last piece of information Gulfport Police noted was regarding stray animals. Due to high animal volume and reduced adoptions, they will not attempt to collect feral cats. Instead, the animal collection will be conducted on a case-by-case basis.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.