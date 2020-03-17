Former Miss Mississippi Toni Seawright says she has tested positive for the coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Miss Mississippi Toni Seawright says that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
She made the announcement Monday evening on her Facebook page.
“I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus,” she said. “I will keep you posted on how we’re doing!! Don’t know how I picked it up.”
She ended the post with the hashtag “Pray For Us.”
Seawrite made history as the first African-American to become Miss Mississippi.
She now lives in New York City.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.