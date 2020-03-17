Dak Prescott receives franchise tag from Cowboys

DALLAS, TX. (WLOX) - Despite every other professional sports league suspending or canceling operations due to COVID-19, the NFL is pressing forward with business as usual.
Free agency officially began Monday morning and although former Mississippi State quarterback, Dak Prescott’s rookie deal is up, the former Bulldog will be in Dallas for at least one more season.
The Cowboys placed their exclusive franchise tag on their starting quarterback, which takes Prescott off the free-agent market. With the tag, Prescott will receive around 32 million dollars in 2020 as he and the Cowboys have until July 15th to work out a long-term deal. Prescott becomes the 11th quarterback in NFL history to receive the franchise tag, but it’s the first time the Cowboys have used the tag on a quarterback.
After seeing opposing QB’s such as Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, and Russell Wilson ink new deals with their teams last season, it’s assumed that Mississippi State’s all-time passing leader will reset the market for the position with a bigger deal than all three.
Like the star on his helmet, Prescott shined brightly in 2019, setting career-highs in passing yards (4,902), touchdowns (30) and completions (388). Since he was drafted in 2016, Prescott has not missed a game in 64 consecutive starts.