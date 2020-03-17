Crawfish Music Festival joins the list of Coast Coliseum’s rescheduled events

“In the 28 year history of The Crawfish Music Festival we have never failed to produce this event. With the ongoing restrictions that are in place for the safety of our community we will be postponing this years show.” says Executive Director, Matt McDonnell. “We are currently working hard to reschedule in June with more rides and as many of our headliners and local artist as possible. We are hoping to work out these details very soon. We appreciate your patience and will be back with more details of our efforts for the 2020 Crawfish Music Festival.”