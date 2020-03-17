Closing schools leading to more online learning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With school closures due to COVID-19, schools are turning to online classroom assignments now more than ever. The goal is to keep students engaged and educated.
The St. James fifth grade teacher Pam Pannell and her colleagues will be spending lots of time online in the near future. On Tuesday at St James, her students made a quick stop to pick up books and all the internet instructions they’ll need to log in and learn.
“We’re going to do our very best to provide them with the best education possible. Through the Google Classroom platform," Pannell said. “Teachers and students at nearly all academic levels are going through similar drills. For all involved, school closings and online classes bring a whole new meaning to the term homework.”
As a staff, we’ve all discussed that we’re all there for our students and parents for questions as we navigate through this change. As I told one of my parents, this is not busywork. We’re trying to provide them with engaging activities."
While this is an adjustment, Pannell says, going from the normal classroom to the Internet has created a fun challenge for everyone involved.
“It has been a lot of work on our faculty, admins and staff as we work through this, but I will say it’s been kind of fun and challenging in a way.”
The online classroom assignments begin Wednesday.
