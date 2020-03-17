Catholic Diocese of Biloxi extends school closure

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Students who attend Catholic school in the Diocese of Biloxi will be out of the classroom again next week.
The diocese announced Tuesday that the school closure will be extended another week due to updated guidelines by state and federal officials on preventing the spread of coronavirus.
So far, the Biloxi diocese is the only school system to announce an extended closure.
According to the diocese, all schools will be closed for students the week of March 23-27, 2020. Additional closings will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.
During this time, all athletics and extracurricular activities will also be canceled.
Teachers and administrators are working to set up distance learning lessons for the students. Principals and teachers will still be available by email for students and parents.
The diocese will make further announcements regarding closures and distance learning via its website and social media pages.
