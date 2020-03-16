With two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pearl River County, officials are working to minimize disease dissemination

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County EMA Director Danny Manley met with city and county leaders on Monday to discuss COVID-19 and the county’s response.
“In an effort to protect the citizens and employees of Pearl River County, the Board of Supervisors have decided to limit county offices to phone and email business until further notice," said Manley. “However, if someone has essential business that cannot be accomplished via phone or email, they need to call (601) 403-2300 and we will make every effort to accommodate them,” said Manley.
There are a few examples of business that Manley mentioned.
“If you have a court date or hearing, something that is time-sensitive... we’ll work something out. We just want to maintain that social distancing as much as we can. We’re really trying to eliminate exposure to our elderly population. They are vulnerable," said Manley.
At Highland Community Hospital, the visitor parking lot is nearly empty— a sign of new procedures already in place.
“We have a central point of entry. We’re stopping each and everyone that’s coming through the door. We have restricted access to one visitor per patient at this time. We ask those general questions as they come in [and] have them sanitize their hands," said Bryan Maxie, Regional Administrator at Forrest Health.
Maxie says this is all in an abundance of caution.
“Now is the time not to panic... it’s to keep in touch with the Mississippi State Department of Health Website, the CDC website as they both are updating information routinely throughout the day," Maxie said.
A third case originally reported by the Department of Health as confirmed in Pearl River County has now been designated in Hancock County.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.