Volunteer programs in Ocean Springs to help feed students during school closures

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District special education teacher Ann Fallo won’t be teaching for a while, but she wants to make sure her time off will be well spent.
“I think that’s the mindset of educators in general,” she said. “I mean, we always put our kids first. They are our family, so, it’s kind of like you don’t have to prioritize. It’s what you do. You do during the school year and you do it during the summer, and when the need calls, you just answer.”
School closures are creating another problem for students who depend on them for healthy meals.
That is especially true in the Ocean Springs School District, which doesn’t qualify for the federal school nutrition program that would feed the children when school is not in session.
Fallo began the Feed the Need effort to help kickstart a larger effort that may have to last for weeks.
“It was just heavy on my heart and I felt a calling so,” she said. “Due to social media, I just put it out there and it was a huge response.”
She sought donations from businesses and individuals. Items were collected at Downtown Ocean Springs Nutrition, where they were put together in grab-and-go bags.
They will be distributed Monday at every school in the district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but Fallo doesn’t know how many children will need to be served.
“That’s the hard part,” Fallo said. “We have no idea because we’re not reaching out to just those kids with free and reduced lunch. We’re reaching out to those kids who could possibly be hungry.”
Fallo and her one-day-only event will then team up with St. Paul Methodist Church’s Backpack Buddies program, which will distribute food boxes in the district every Tuesday that school is out.
Backpack Buddies volunteer Jill Taylor knows it will be daunting, but she’s confident the program will work.
“I know the community. We rally together when there is a crisis,” she said. “And we are certainly not going to allow our children to do without.”
“It only takes a spark to ignite a fire, and Ocean Springs is on fire," Fallo added. "They do whatever they can to take care of their community.”
Backpack Buddies program distribution will be on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. beginning March 17 at Oak Park or Ocean Springs Middle School.
Sign up is required, and the deadline is Monday.
For more information on the Backpack Buddies program, check the Ocean Springs School District website.
Non-perishable food items will be accepted at Downtown Ocean Springs Nutrition from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
You can also donate to Mosaic Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian or Ocean Springs Education Foundation.
All items will be forwarded to the Backpack Buddies program.
School-aged children in Gulfport will also have the opportunity to have a meal while out of school at three locations thanks to a partnership with Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes and Feed My Sheep.
Meals will be served Monday-Friday from noon until 1 p.m., or while means last, at the following locations:
- Emerald Pines at 3318 39th Avenue
- Morning Star Baptist Church at 2050 Thorton Avenue
- Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club at 201 Holly Circle
