Very warm Monday. Muggier tomorrow.

Expect warmer than normal conditions today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. But we’ll stay rain-free. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s right by the beaches with 80s elsewhere which could near record territory. A stationary front to our south will slowly meander to our north by tomorrow. So, it will be slightly more humid for St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday. And there could be a few isolated showers. Very warm and muggy weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will arrive from the west Friday into Saturday, bringing the week’s best chance for rain. Over the next seven days, there will be less than one inch of rainfall in the WLOX area.