Sparklight opens WiFi hotspots during COVID-19 crisis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In an effort to keep people connected to the online resources they need during the COVID-19 crisis, Sparklight is opening public WiFi hotspots across South Mississippi.
The WiFi hotspots can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lots located at:
- 12261 Hwy 49, Suite 8 in Gulfport
- 19201 Pineville Road in Long Beach
- 5100 MacPhelah Road in Pascagoula
Last week, the company announced that unlimited data would be available on all internet services for 30 days. They’re also offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for customers for the next 60 days. Sparklight will reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”
Customers may call 877-692-2253 for more information.
