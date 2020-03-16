Some Forrest Health employees quarantined after exposure to coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest Health notified employees in a Saturday memo that some staff had been exposed to the COVID-19 after being the first hospital in the state to diagnose a COVID-19 patient.
According to the memo, Forrest Health asked staff members who were categorized as high-risk exposure were told to self quarantine at their homes on Friday, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The decision of who should quarantine was made based on analysis under the direction of the Mississippi State Department of Health.
According to the memo, the CDC has since updated regulations allowing some who were exposed to return to work if they show no symptoms and take certain precautions.
In the memo, Forrest General included the following guidelines for returning to work from Dr. Thomas Hobbs, Mississippi State Epidemiologist:
- Report the onset of fever or respiratory symptoms to supervisor immediately. If these occur the employee must self-isolate and undergo clinical assessment.
- Maintain twice daily fever and symptom log (cough, difficulty breathing) at home and while at work. Fever and symptoms must be checked at start of shift.
- Wear a surgical mask during work and adhere to strict hand hygiene.
It is important to note three things:
- Exposure does not mean infection. Those that were exposed will not even be tested unless they are symptomatic.
- Not all staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients are at risk.
- You will be working along -side colleagues who will have a mask on. They are not contagious to you nor do you have to fear interaction. This is to take an abundance of caution, but it does not mean they are infectious.
According to the Forrest General website, two patients in the Forrest General Hospital system have tested positive for coranavirus per the MSDH lab with several other tests pending.
Forrest General will continue to relay updates to the public at ForrestHealth.org.
