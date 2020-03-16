Pascagoula church assisting with childcare amid school closures

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With COVID-19 spreading across the country and state, schools have temporarily shut down. Now, working parents are left to figure out the best childcare options.
First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula saw the need and opened their arms to children ages 3 to 12.
“When we found out that the schools were going to be closed, I had several come and just start saying, ‘what are the implications of this?’" said Pastor Matt Mitchell. "And one of the first implications they thought of were parents who had to work but may not have child care lined up, and so they said we have to provide something.”
There were parents and teachers who volunteered to help with the children.
French teacher at Gautier High School, Lisa Boland said, “I thought it would be a great opportunity to spend time doing work that I enjoy doing and helping mothers and fathers who have to work. ”
The children were on a scheduled routine like a normal school day. Pastor Mitchell said due to changes happening every day, they will host a meeting on Monday night to discuss future plans about childcare.
