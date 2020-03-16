Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MCNEESE-MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP
Scholarship to honor memory of McNeese arts dean
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A musical organization in Lake Charles has donated $15,000 to McNeese State University to establish a scholarship named for its founder. McNeese says in a news release that the donation was from the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus, founded by Francis Bulber in 1940. It will be used to establish the Francis G. and Patricia C. Bulber Music Scholarship. According to McNeese, Francis Bulber joined the McNeese faculty in 1940 and retired as Dean of the School of Fine Arts in 1974. He died in 1992. His wife, Patricia, is also a retired McNeese music faculty member.
MUSEUM-INMATE DONATION
Inmates donate $11K to Baton Rouge African American museum
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates donated more than $11,000 to a museum of African American history in Baton Rouge. WAFB reported Thursday that the inmates gave $11,350 to the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum. It was founded by Sadie Roberts-Joseph in 2001. The 75-year-old Roberts-Joseph was found dead in July 2019 in the trunk of a car, shocking the Baton Rouge community where she was well respected. Her daughter, Angela Roberts, called the money a “blessing" and said it means a lot to the family.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BARS
Party's over: 4 states close bars, restaurants over virus
On Saturday night, revelers in many parts of the country ignored warnings against attending large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday it became clear that in many places, the party is over. Illinois, Ohio, Washington state and New York City are among the places that ordered bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed. In New Orleans and Chicago, people clad in green for St. Patrick's Day packed bars and spilled onto crowded sidewalks on Saturday even after the cities canceled their parades.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
New Orleans mayor blasts large gatherings despite virus ban
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials say a second person in the state has died from coronavirus. The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday the 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident had underlying medical conditions and was being treated at Touro Infirmary. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement the person was a friend of hers. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 91. On Saturday, Cantrell blasted people who gathered in large groups despite a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people issued by Edwards. He also postponed the state's presidential primaries due to fears about the coronavirus.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-SOUTH
Medical marijuana bills challenge Bible Belt politics
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Views about medical marijuana appear to be changing across the South, where efforts to legalize it have long been stymied by Bible Belt politics. Medical cannibas is legal now in 33 states, but most Southern states remain among the holdouts. Kentucky's House cleared a historic hurdle by passing a medical marijuana bill, which now goes to the state Senate. Alabama senators passed a bill. And in Mississippi, voters will get to decide the issue themselves with a ballot measure this November. Supporters in Kentucky say it's about health. Detractors worry it's a slippery slope to recreational drug use.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA SCHOOLS
Governor closes schools, delays primary due to coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor has moved the state's April 4 presidential primary to June and has closed public schools as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcements Friday. Public schools will be shuttered until April 13. Edwards also has banned gatherings of more than 250 people through that time, prompting the National WWII Museum and the Audubon Zoo, aquarium and insectarium to close. The decision comes as governments across the world are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 30 people have tested positive in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA JAILS
ACLU: Louisiana leads nation in jailing people pre-trial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group says a two-year analysis of thousands of jail records shows Louisiana leads the nation in the percentage of people held behind bars before they're tried for a crime. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana's report was released Friday. It shows that for every 100,000 Louisiana residents ages 15 to 64, there are 502 people jailed while awaiting trial. The organization is calling for multiple reforms to reduce the pre-trial lockup rate, including bail reform. The report says excessive bail is at the root of what it calls “pretrial injustice.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON
ACLU: Release some inmates, refugees amid coronavirus spread
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union has asked correction officials to reduce jail and prison populations to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The ACLU said Thursday that officials should expedite parole hearings for elderly inmates and immediately release those in jails awaiting trials who aren't considered safety risks, especially since sometimes those inmates are simply too poor to post bail. Advocates have asked for humanitarian parole release of refugees and asylum-seekers. The number of people in the state who have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has grown to 19. On Thursday, the corrections department suspended visitation at all state prisons for 30 days.