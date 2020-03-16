Air Force vet opens jujutsu classes for disabled vets, law enforcement and people with special needs

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A disabled Air Force veteran is offering free Japanese jujutsu lessons to military veterans, law enforcement, and people with special needs.
Dave Wilson sold his house in Baton Rouge to open his own jujutsu school in Vancleave. As a nonprofit organization, Heiwashinkai Jujutsu operates completely on donations.
“As a part of our mission for our nonprofit, we are working hand in hand with the Biloxi VA hospital," said Wilson. "I’m also working with both Gautier [Police], their swat team, and with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to develop training programs unique to their special needs.”
Wilson’s dream is becoming tougher to achieve. The contractor building the dojo did not follow code and now Wilson is left footing the bill.
In the meantime, classes are being taught inside a building that is under construction with no air conditioning. Still, Wilson finds the goodness to help others and will be working with the Moore Community House women in construction program.
“Their job is to teach women how to be involved in construction and get construction work," said Wilson. "They’re going to be coming out on April 6 and their going to help hopefully put the siding up on the walls.”
Students like Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Dean Sellars are also stepping up to help finish the dojo.
“He works for donations," said Wilson. "That’s my way of donating to him right now. So I donate. We trade time.”
What started off as rehabilitation for a disabled veteran is now transforming lives across the Coast.
“I’m just trying to help people," said Wilson. "Our mandate is disabled veterans, with and without PTSD, special needs kids and adults, and law enforcement.”
Classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m as well as on Sunday afternoons from two until four.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.