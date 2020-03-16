INTERACTIVE MAP: Track all reported coronavirus cases in the world

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Case numbers and death tolls keep rising as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, sweeps the globe.
An interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is very useful when tracking the numbers. The map shows where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and how many people have died from the virus.
This map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.
As of Monday morning, more than 6,700 people have died from the virus, while more than 77,000 have recovered from it.
This map will update as more cases are reported.
