Idea to build Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame in Gautier seeks traction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -The City of Gautier has plans to pump $7 million of RESTORE Act money into the old Singing River Mall property.
One idea for the multi-use property would be to build a Mississippi Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
"When the state legislature passed the bill last year on how they want the money to be spent, there are about 15 bullet points on that list,” Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen said. “And our project of a mixed-use redevelopment of the Singing River Mall property checked every one of those boxes, so it’s a mix. All kinds of things can happen with this.”
The man with the idea, George Cumbest, said that a recent meeting with state lawmakers gave him hope that the hall of fame idea can inch closer to getting off the ground.
“We’ve got a comprehensive list of about 600 folks that would qualify, and we would bring in a few each year,” Cumbest said. “And people who’ve already passed, we want to bring them in... We want to cover all the genres as the birthplace of American music, and we want to catch it all.”
Mayor Torjusen said a bill—that passed last year in the state legislature— made it available for 75-year leases on the property, costing the developers nothing. That’s why he thinks the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame can happen.
